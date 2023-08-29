By Euronews with EFE and AP

A court in Pakistan suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The sentence has been suspended, thank God," the former prime minister's lawyer, Naeem Haider, said on the social networking site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Islamabad High Court also granted bail for Khan, but it’s not immediately clear if he will be released since he also faces a multitude of other charges.

The ruling comes weeks after Khan was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison by another court that found him guilty of concealing assets after selling state gifts he received while in office.

Khan was convicted of failing to declare gifts after he failed to transfer them to Toshakhana, a Pakistani government repository for gifts received by government officials from foreign officials.

The former prime minister was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in parliament last year.