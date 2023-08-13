EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
The week in pictures: extreme heat, floods, and rocket launches

Migrants are carried by a Médecins Sans Frontières rescue team boat after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
By Euronews
The best pictures from across Europe this week

Europe's summer of punishing weather continues, with some countries suffering temperatures above 40º while others face severe flooding. From Norway and Sweden to Slovenia, rampaging water damaged infrastructure and even took lives. Meanwhile, the migration crisis spanning the Mediterranean and the English Channel continued – and Russia launched a new rocket into space, trying to stay in the quickening race back to the moon.

