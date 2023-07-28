By Euronews with AP

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China after causing deadly landslides in the Philippines. The storm ploughed into the eastern province of Fujian on Friday morning after heavy rains and gale-force winds in parts of Taiwan, especially the Penghu island group, also known as the Pescadores.

Taiwan also suffered from the effects of the typhoon passing through the south and east of the island. At least one person has died, a woman who fell into the river and was swept away by the current.

Tens of thousands of homes were without power and there were several landslides. Fears of more landslides forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people from the town of Kaohsiung.

In the Philippines, a week of stormy weather across the main island of Luzon killed at least 39 people, including 26 who died when a passenger ship capsized. At least 13 others were reported killed earlier due to landslides, flooding and toppled trees, and thousands were displaced, disaster response officials said.

More than 20 others remained missing, including four coast guard personnel whose boat overturned while on a rescue mission in hard-hit Cagayan province, disaster response officials said Friday.

The storm caused widespread power outages and agricultural damage and prompted the suspension of work, school and sea travel at the height of the onslaught, officials said, adding they were monitoring another approaching storm.

China has upped its typhoon preparedness through text messaging and notices on social media. In Fujian, more than 400,000 people had been moved to safety, hundreds of ships returned to ports and transportation suspended.