Authorities warn of more rain in China as mop-up operations continue

Millions of people are still suffering after a tropical storm brought record amounts of rain to the Chinese capital, Beijing, and the neighbouring Hebei province.

Officials say more than a million people have been relocated from their homes in the northern region. At least 20 people died and another 27 are missing in the suburbs of the capital.

As officials warn it could take a month for the waters to recede in some areas, emergency workers are trying to restore power, water, and transport links to flood-hit communities.

But as the rain continues in some parts of the country, the authorities warn that there may be more bad weather and flooding to come.

And high water levels on rivers in the north-east are threatening cities downstream, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.