Anjem Choudary charged in Britain with terror offences

By Euronews with AFP

Choudary and another man were charged following arrests last week.

Anjem Choudary has been charged with terrorism-related offences.

The 56-year-old Pakistani-born lawyer is charged with directing a terrorist organisation, membership of a proscribed organisation and calling for support for an organisation proscribed under terrorism legislation.

Anjem Choudary was arrested in east London on 17 July as part of an ongoing investigation into an unnamed terrorist organisation.

They also arrested another man, Khaled Hussein, 28, from Canada, at Heathrow Airport in west London on the same day. He too has been charged with membership of a banned organisation.

Both men have been remanded in custody pending their appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.

