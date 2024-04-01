By Euronews with AP

Jannik Sinner's stellar performance in 2024 continued as he clinched the Miami Open title with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday.

On a sunny afternoon, Sinner, the reigning Australian Open champion, extended his remarkable record to 22-1 for the year, securing his maiden Miami Open triumph. Despite finishing as runner-up in 2021 and 2023, Sinner's persistence paid off this time around.

In his second consecutive Miami Open final appearance, the 22-year-old Italian displayed unwavering confidence. Sinner sealed the match in just 1 hour and 13 minutes with a decisive backhand winner.

Sinner dropped a mere seven games combined in the semi-finals and finals, showcasing his dominance on the court.

"This was my third final here, and I had a feeling this would be the lucky one," Sinner remarked. "I'm ecstatic to lift the championship trophy."

Grigor Dimitrov Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

The crowd echoed chants of "Gri-gor" throughout the match at the Miami Dolphins' home stadium, indicating Dimitrov's popularity. Dimitrov's notable victories over top seed Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev earlier in the tournament had generated considerable excitement..

Sinner also achieved a personal milestone, ascending from No. 3 to No. 2 in the rankings, marking the highest ranking of his young career and a historic moment for Italian tennis.

"It's an incredible achievement for me," Sinner reflected. "More importantly, it was a fantastic performance. Climbing to No. 2 is a dream come true. Coming from a humble background, with my parents still working, makes it even more special."