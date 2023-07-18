Alcaraz praises Djokovic after his historic win at Wimbledon

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz says Djokovic and Rafa are still inspirational as he returns home to Murcia after the tournament

New Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz returned to his home city of Murcia on Monday evening after his epic final win over Novak Djokovic.

The 20-year-old becomes the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era and adds a second major title to his resume after winning the US Open last year.

Shortly before departing, in an interview, he explained how he is still coming to terms with his success.

"I still haven`t had time to process it, to talk to my family, to talk to my team about everything that`s happened. But the truth is that it was very, very exciting," he said.

"I still have the match-ball in my head, the cross-court forehand, Djokovic sliding over the side net, me rolling. It was a magical moment that I will never forget."

On being asked how he felt about the historic moment, he said: "Maybe the history has changed a little bit, but I don`t see it that way. Because as long as Rafa and Djokovic are around, they will still going to be the inspiration for everyone, they are still legends.

"In the future, when they retire, which I hope will be a long time from now, we'll talk about the new generations or the new era. But I think for now we still have to enjoy Djokovic and Rafa as much as we can."

The epic triumph of the player from El Palmar against Serbian Novak Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon came about with a 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 win.

On Thursday, he will travel to the French city of Nice, where he will represent Spain in the Hopman Cup, a mixed competition for countries whose tournament this year will be held from Wednesday (for Spain from Friday) until Sunday on the clay courts of the Nice Lawn Tennis Club.