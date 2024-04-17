Racket sports are very popular in Qatar, starting with tennis that draws to Doha the top players like Tunisian champion Ons Jabeur. The popularity of Padel is also on the rise with a growing number of dedicated infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this episode, the Qatar 365 team delves into the world of two of the most beloved racket sports: Tennis and Padel.

Laila Humairah tries her hand at Padel and takes a swing at one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide. Doha's Ooredoo Qatar tournament is the first major stop in Premier Padel's 2024 season and is part of a new unified global professional ecosystem that schedules 25 tournaments across 18 countries. Qatar, set to host the World Championships in November, promises even more excitement for padel enthusiasts.

Watching professional Padel players is fun, but Doha is an ideal location for those who want to try the Padel hype themselves. With the ongoing development of the sports infrastructure, padel enthusiasts can opt for outdoor courts like those in Education City or indoor facilities like The Dome. There is even a wide range of coaching options available at many of these venues for those keen to level up their tactical skills.

However, despite Padel's rapid growth, it still has ground to cover before rivalling tennis. The recent Qatar TotalEnergies Open reaffirmed the sport's popularity, attracting top players like Ons Jabeur back to Doha. Aadel Haleem caught up with the 29-year-old Tunisian sensation, who reflects on her groundbreaking achievements, including being the first African and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Jabeur shared an inspiring message for young women and girls: always believe in your dreams because nothing is impossible.