Russia drone strikes in Ukraine: a response to Vilnius NATO summit?

By Euronews

Russia conducted a series of drone strikes across Ukraine for two nights in a row, likely in a demonstrative response to the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

This latest action threatens the crucial Black Sea grain deal.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front and made some gains.

In Southern Ukraine, in the Zaphorizhzhia region, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that their troops continued their offensive operations while the Institute for the Study of War published geolocated images, showing Ukrainian advances northeast of Robotino, some 15 kilometres south of Orikhiv.

