Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has decided to remain in office with "even more strength" after a period of reflection.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Monday he will continue in office “even with more strength” after days of reflection.

Sánchez shocked the country on Wednesday, announcing he was taking five days off to think about his future after a court opened preliminary proceedings against his wife on corruption allegations.

“I have decided to continue on with even more strength at the helm of the government of Spain,” he said in a televised speech.

The possibility of Sánchez's resignation has triggered widespread political turmoil, with demonstrations both supporting and opposing his continuation in office occurring across the country. The largest rally took place this Saturday, organised by his supporters in front of the party's headquarters on Ferraz Street.

‘Pedro, we are with you’

The Socialist Party's leadership convened for a historic Federal Committee session, broadcast live, where Finance Minister María Jesús Montero began with a vocal show of support, stating, "Pedro, we are with you."

Meanwhile, the opposition has escalated its rhetoric recently, criticizing him for failing to provide explanations, neglecting his duties, and employing a victimisation strategy to dominate the political narrative.

Supporters of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gather at the PSOE party headquarter during a demonstration in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Andrea Comas/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Postponement of candidate lists for European elections

The uncertainty surrounding the situation has impacted the European election campaign, delaying the finalisation of candidate lists until Tuesday, even though the PSOE's lead candidate, Teresa Ribera, has already been announced.

International responses quickly followed, with global left-wing leaders like Colombia's Gustavo Petro and Brazil's Lula da Silva expressing their support for the prime minister.