By Euronews

While the Kremlin expected to take Kyiv within days, the UK Defence Ministry believes Russian troops are now likely to be struggling with low morale, disparate units and a limited ability to strike Ukrainian artillery.

Last weekend marked 500 days since Russia launched what the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has called an "unprovoked war of conquest against Ukraine."

The ISW has said that the Russian military intended to take Kyiv within three days but failed to accomplish any of its intended objectives in Ukraine.

The UK defence ministry says that Ukrainian forces have made steady gains to both the north and south of Bakhmut, adding that Russian troops are highly likely to be struggling with poor morale, a mix of disparate units and a limited ability to find and strike Ukrainian artillery.

The ISW said that Ukrainian forces have secured and retained the initiative and are conducting counteroffensive operations along most of the frontline, with Russian forces focused almost entirely on trying to hold on to occupied territory in Ukraine.

Watch Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina's full report in the video player above.