ISW: Ukraine's defending troops are advancing southwest of Bakhmut

By Euronews

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least three sections of the front and are continuing efforts to gradually degrade Russian manpower and logistics assets, said the Institute for the Study of War on Friday.

In its latest report, the ISW said: "Visual evidence confirms that Ukrainian forces have advanced southwest of Bakhmut as of 6 July.

Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty also said Ukrainian troops had advanced by more than a kilometre in the last day against Russian forces near Bakhmut.

While Ukrainian forces are looking to advance both along the northern and the southern flanks, geolocated combat footage posted on 6 July showed Russian artillery striking a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle on the western outskirts of Klishchiivka - about 5 km southwest of Bakhmut, indicating that Ukrainian forces have made gains in the area.