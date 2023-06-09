Deaths of five people in northern Israel linked to feuding gangs

The deaths of five Israeli-Arabs at a car wash in an Arab town in northern Israel is thought to be linked to feuding gangs

A mass shooting in Israel on Thursday, which is thought to be linked to feuding gangs, has left five people dead.

The incident took place at a car wash in Yafia; an Arab-Israeli suburb near Nazareth.

Areas with a large Arab community in Yafia were paralysed by a general strike on Friday in protest at the killings.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Arab parliamentarians to look into emergency measures which may include an intervention by the Shin Bet, the internal security agency.

96 Israeli Arabs have been killed in violent incidents this year - three times as many as last year.

Many representatives of the Arab communities accuse the police and far-right security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir of not treating Arabs equally and leaving the population at the mercy of criminality.

Meanwhile, police have raised the state of alert in the affected areas, fearing that after the latest killings, there could be revenge attacks.