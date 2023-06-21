By Euronews with AFP

Israeli settlers have carried out revenge attacks in the West Bank following the deaths of at least four Israelis in an attack by a Palestinian gunman on a gas station on Tuesday

Carloads of settlers drove to the northern Palestinian towns of Hawara, Beit Furik, Burin and surrounding villages, setting dozens of cars on fire, hurling stones and trying to set homes ablaze, said Nablus official Ghassan Daghlas.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Tuesday’s violence underscored the fragility of the situation in the West Bank, where on Monday an Israeli military raid into the northern Jenin refugee camp ignited some of the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years, killing six Palestinians and wounding scores more.

West Bank conflict

A surge in violence in recent months has killed at least 130 Palestinians and 24 people on the Israeli side so far this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press, prompting many on either side of the conflict to fear a possible greater conflagration.

The Israeli military said it was sending reinforcements to the West Bank and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “settle the score with the murderers.”

“I want to tell all those who seek to harm us - all options are open,” he said in a video statement. “We will continue to fight terror with all our might and we

The Israeli military said all of the victims of the gas station attack were Israeli citizens, and local media described three of the victims as residents of West Bank settlements while the fourth came from central Israel. They reportedly ranged in age from 17 to 60.