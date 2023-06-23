Storms in Europe cause huge damage and disruption

Huge storms and torrential rain across Germany, Austria and Switzerland have caused damage and disruption to houses and roads

Summer storms have continued to batter central Europe. Torrential rain has hit many towns and cities across the country.

The floods have forced the closure of numerous roads and also affected rail traffic.

Among the lines that have had to close due to storm damage are the one between Hamburg and Berlin and a major north-south line between Kassel and Goettingen.

Switzerland is also recovering from Thursday's thunderstorms, which prompted dozens of calls to the fire department.

Wind speeds of up to 135 km/h knocked down trees and damaged roofs and street furniture. No casualties were reported.

In Austria, there were several landslides, which affected homes. In the state of Carinthia, hailstones of up to 8 centimetres in diameter fell, decimating crops.

In addition to numerous flooded streets, trees had also been uprooted. Social networks circulated footage showing violent squalls and flooded streets. Among other things, the forecourt and the road in front of the Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe ICE train station were seen completely underwater.