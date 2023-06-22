By Euronews

Summer has only just officially started but already heatwaves are sweeping across Europe including Italy, Hungary and Slovenia, leading to high winds and thunderstorms in places.

Residents in the Hungarian town of Egerbakta woke up on Thursday to find extensive damage caused by overnight torrential rain and high winds.

The storm, which came after several days when temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius, caused damage to houses and other buildings, as dozens of trees were blown down.

Further south, Slovenia has also been sweltering for several days and police say a child died while locked in a parked car but released no further details.

The heatwave has also spread to Italy where several cities are on extreme heat alert prompting authorities to increase appeals to the population to protect themselves from the sun.

Temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius, causing authorities to issue amber alerts in around 13 cities.

As well as the capital Rome, they include Bologna and Florence, while the Mediterranean island of Sardinia is expected to be one of the hardest hit regions with the mercury rising even higher.

The government is advising people to stay indoors as much as possible and to stay hydrated.