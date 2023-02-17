Watch: New Zealand troops supply aid to storm-hit towns

New Zealand redeployed gunships and helicopters to deliver water, food and fuel to cities cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle on Thursday, as overwhelmed rescue teams embraced overseas offers of help.

Five people have died and 10,500 more have been displaced, according to authorities, in a disaster that has crippled the country's populous North Island.

Four days of violent winds and lashing rains caused landslides and widespread flooding that lacerated the island's road network caused rolling power cuts and knocked out hundreds of mobile phone towers.

