Japanese army trainee kills fellow soldiers at military firing range

An army trainee in Japan has opened fire on his fellow soldiers at firing range, killing two of them

An army trainee in Japan has shot three fellow soldiers at a military firing range, killing two of them.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the Gifu prefecture in central Japan.

Reports say he fired a rifle at other soldiers during a shooting exercise at the Hino Kihon firing range. Among the three wounded is a 25-year-old soldier.

Japan has a reputation for safety but has faced some high-profile violence in recent years.

Attacks have included shootings and random knifings on subways and arson attacks and there is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was almost hit by a pipe bomb thrown by a suspect at an election campaign venue in April.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in July 2022 by an attacker using a handmade gun.

Last month, a man was arrested after he allegedly fatally shot two police officers after killing two women with a knife in Nagano prefecture.