By Euronews with AFP

Man shot dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris – police investigating

A murder investigation has been opened into the death of a man who was shot in the chest on Saturday night near the Champs-Elysées, police and the Paris prosecutor's office told AFP.

No suspect has yet been arrested, according to the prosecutor's office.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, a man was shot near a cabaret on the Champs-Elysees in the capital's eighth arrondissement.

The victim, born in Mali, was 48 years old. He was wounded in the chest and died of his injuries.

According to the police source, a small-calibre weapon, comparable to an automatic pistol, was found on the victim.

The suspect took advantage of a crowd movement after the shooting to flee, the police source said.

The 1st district of the Paris judicial police is leading the investigation.