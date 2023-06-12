Shooting of 11-year-old in France blamed on 'family dispute'

The shooting of a young British girl in a northern French town has been linked to a dispute between the family and a 71-year-old Dutch suspect

The fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl in a northern French village has been blamed on an argument between neighbours.

British girl, Solaine Thornton, was playing with her eight-year-old sister on a garden swing in Saint-Herbot in Brittany while her parents prepared a barbecue.

A 71-year-old neighbour then reportedly opened fire at them with a shotgun through the hedge.

Solaine was killed in the attack and her parents also suffered serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a Dutch national and is said to have locked himself in his house before later surrendering to police.

Local media reports suggest the British family had lived in the area for several years but had been in dispute with the neighbour over an area of land between their two properties.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.