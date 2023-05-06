EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Italy

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi adresses party from hospital

Berlusconi addressing his Forza Italia Party from hospital
By Euronews  with AP

Former Italian Premier, Silvio Berlusconi, has made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address to his Forza Italia political party on Saturday.

Berlusconi, who appeared in the video sitting at a desk set up inside the hospital and flanked by Italian and EU flags, received a standing ovation from the floor of the party congress in Milan. 

The 86-year-old, three-time former Premier and media mogul noted that it was the first time since he was hospitalized that he has worn a coat and jacket.

Berlusconi told party members that Forza Italia is “an essential and loyal pillar” of the governing majority led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, and said he was proud of the government's accomplishments so far, including a reduction in payroll taxes.

Berlusconi was hospitalized at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital with a lung infection on April 5th and doctors later revealed he also has chronic leukaemia.

His party is the smallest in Meloni’s coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League. Berlusconi has a seat in the Senate, but no Cabinet posts.

