"It's been the darkest day of my life" - Euronews journalists on the earthquake in Turkey

By Euronews' affiliates

According to the most recent reports, the death toll has surpassed 57,000 people.

On February 6, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit entire regions between the South-East of Turkey and Northern Syria.

According to the most recent reports, the death toll has surpassed 57,000 people. More than half a million citizens were evacuated in Turkey alone. The authorities said that around 180,000 buildings have collapsed or are severely damaged, and around 2 million people have taken refuge in shelters.

Some 20 million people in Turkey alone were affected by the quake, while the United Nations added that around 9 million people were affected in Syria.

As a leading International Broadcaster Euronews our journalists went to the worst affected areas to report on the quake.

What is the future in those regions worst affected by the quake?

Our reporters Irina Ivanova, from Euronews Bulgaria, Nuka Kekalia, from Euronews Georgia, Ardit Hoxha, from Euronews Albania, Bojan Brkic, from Euronews Serbia, Maria Mois from Euronews Romania, and Mustafa Bag, from the Turkish service of Euronews, gives us an idea of the degree of devastation and the determination of the local people to restart their lives and rebuild.

Mustafa, an experienced war correspondent, tells us about the worst of his experiences, since the devasted province of Antakya is the land where he was born and raised.