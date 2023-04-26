By Euronews

Hundreds of companies have gathered in Rome to discuss reconstruction efforts in Ukraine. It is a bilateral conference that is also one of the Italian government's main initiatives regarding Kyiv.

This event is not the first of its kind in Europe, Germany and France have already organised conferences to discuss reconstruction efforts. The European Union has also provided Ukraine with around €49 billion in military, humanitarian and financial aid.

But some critics have questioned the potential impact of the event.

