Hundreds of companies gather in Rome to discuss reconstruction efforts in Ukraine

Euronews correspondent Giorgia Orlandi reporting from Rome
Euronews correspondent Giorgia Orlandi reporting from Rome
By Euronews

Hundreds of companies have gathered in Rome to discuss reconstruction efforts in Ukraine. It is a bilateral conference that is also one of the Italian government's main initiatives regarding Kyiv. 

This event is not the first of its kind in Europe, Germany and France have already organised conferences to discuss reconstruction efforts. The European Union has also provided Ukraine with around €49 billion in military, humanitarian and financial aid. 

But some critics have questioned the potential impact of the event. 

Watch our report from Rome in the video player above to learn more.

