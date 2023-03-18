Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to the United States, where he was hoping to play in the upcoming Miami Open tournament.

American authorities currently require anyone arriving in the country to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, but it is possible to apply for an exemption.

In March, Djokovis applied for a vaccine waiver to play in the Indian Wells tournament, but that request was also turned down by US Homeland Security on the grounds he is unvaccinated.

However, the US is ending its COVID-19 emergency declaration on 11 May, which will allow foreign air travellers to enter the county without being vaccinated.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's last competitive match was a straight sets defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships at the start of March.