Novak Djokovic withdraws from US Open amid visa row

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has formally withdrawn from the upcoming US Open and Miami Open following disputes over his visa application.

Djokovic is currently unable to enter the USA as he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The tournament organisers said they were "hopeful" that the World No 1 would be granted special permission to enter the country.

Current restrictions are due to end in April and Djokovic wants dispensation to play in the tournaments.

The US Open in Indian Wells starts next week and is immediately followed by the Miami Open.

Djokovic missed the Australian Open and US Open last year because of his vaccination status.

Australia dropped its vaccination requirement for entering the country, meaning Djokovic returned to this year's edition of the tournament in Melbourne, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final for a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.