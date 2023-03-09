English
world news

French President Macron to propose draft law enshrining abortion rights in the constitution

By Euronews  with AFP, AP
A woman demonstrates with a poster reading "Abortion in the Constitution" as part of the International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Paris.
A woman demonstrates with a poster reading "Abortion in the Constitution" as part of the International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Paris.   -  Copyright  Christophe Ena/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday his government would put forward a draft law protecting abortion rights in the French constitution within months.

France's National Assembly had in November 2022 already voted in favour of the constitutional change, but without deciding on a timeline.

The speech was made on International Woman's Day, where Macron paid tribute to the late Gisele Halimi, a feminist activist and pioneer for reproductive rights.

The move has been accelerated after the US Supreme Court overturned abortion rights in June, sparking pressure from campaigners for France to do the reverse in a symbol of its commitment to women's rights.