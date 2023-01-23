About 300 people gathered for a march in New York City on Sunday on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling recognising the right to abortion, almost a year after it was overturned by US Supreme Court.

"Today we are mourning a constitutional loss (...) but I’m not discouraged or deterred, the fight is not over," says the founder of Black Feminists Matter and organiser of the protest.

Abortion supporters also rallied by the thousands in many cities across the country to demand protections for reproductive rights.

A dozen Republican-governed states have implemented sweeping bans on abortion, and several others seek to do the same. But those moves have been offset by gains on the other side.

Some Democratic-led states have taken steps to shield patients and providers from lawsuits originating in states where the procedure is banned.