The second day of the Tashkent Grand Slam saw the Yunusobod Sport Arena bouncing once again. The patriotic crowd's energy was contagious as they were treated to a traditional Uzbek performance before the event was officially opened by IJF President Mr Marius Vizer alongside the Adviser of the President of Uzbekistan His Excellency Odil Abdurakhmonov.

Under 63 kg class

After being crowned World Champion in this very city only last year, Megumi Horikawa of Japan walked back into the under 63kg final comfortably. There she met Mexico’s Prisca Awiti Alcaraz. Horikawa secured the gold with an incredible uchi-mata, solidifying her love for Tashkent with another medal.

IJF President Mr Marius Vizer awarded the medals.

“I am very happy to have won a medal here again, and it was a great inspiration for me,” said Horikawa.

Under 73 kg class

There was a sense of expectation as Uzbekistan’s very own Murodjon Yuldoshev reached the under 73kg final, a well timed counter, enough to spark rapturous applause and the appreciation of the crowd was on full show.

The medals were awarded by the President of Uzbekistan Judo Federation Mr Azizjon Kamilov.

“It is my first grand slam gold and I feel very happy. The local fans were here to cheer and support us, which helped me get the medal,” explained Yuldoshev.

Under 81 kg class

In the final of the under 81kg category Attila Ungvari of Hungary defeated Olympic bronze medallist Shamil Borchashvili, claiming his second grand slam gold.

CEO of MET Asia, Partner of the IJF Mr Sandor Fasimon awarded the medals.

Under 70 kg class

Reigning world champion, Croatia’s Barbara Matic, faced off against Michaela Polleres of Austria in the under 70kg final. Polleres scored waza-ari against the world champion to claim the gold medal.

Presenting the medals was IJF Head Referee Director Mr Armen Bagdasarov.

From the World-class judoka demonstrating their skills to the incredible atmosphere created by the passionate and supportive crowd, this Grand Slam has truly been one for the ages.

Tashkent has once again proven itself to be a top tier destination for judo. On Sunday it's the heavyweights!