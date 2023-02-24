One year on, Europe remembers the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of UkraineComments
The war in Ukraine began a year ago today. The fighting has since killed thousands, forced millions to flee to Europe and destroyed entire cities.
Follow our live updates as Europe remembers that era-defining day.
EU ambassadors resume talks to approve new sanctions
Ambassadors from the 27 member states are meeting again on Friday morning with the goal of endorsing the 10th round of EU sanctions against Russia, a move deliberately timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war.
But the approval is taking longer than expected, following unsuccessful negotiations on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Diplomats who spoke to Euronews on condition of anonymity described a series of divisive moves that have hindered talks, including a Hungarian request to remove several Russian names from the EU's blacklist, a Polish-Lithuanian push to sanction Russia's nuclear sector and an unpopular proposal by the European Commission to impose fines on authorities who fail to report on the location of frozen assets by the Russian Central Bank.
None of them is believed to have gained enough traction.
By Thursday evening, the import of Russian-made synthetic rubber had emerged as the very last obstacle for the green light, which requires unanimous consent.
Poland argues the exempted quote within the proposed ban is far too generous for Russia.
"We believe that for certain petrochemical products, the proposed transition periods are too long and the proposed quota is far too high. Especially when there are substitutes on the EU market," Polish Ambassador Andrzej Sadoś told reporters following Thursday's talks.
In 2020, Poland exported $425 million (€401 million) in synthetic rubber against Russia's $1.34 billion (€1.2 billion), according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, which tracks trade flows around the world.
Reporting by Jorge Liboreiro and Efi Koutsokosta
Watch: Vigils around the world as people rally for Ukraine
Different parts of the world are marking the first anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine with vigils.
From Paris and Brussels, to London, New York and beyond to countries as far as Thailand and Kazakhstan, people have been gathering to show their support for Ukraine and its people.
'They need help': Global vigils held for Ukraine on war anniversaryAcross the world, demonstrations of support for Ukraine and its people have been taking place, a year to the day since Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion.
NATO reaffirms its commitment to stand with Ukraine
The NATO military alliance is affirming its commitment to stand by Ukraine and help it defeat Russia on the first anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion.
“We remain determined to maintain coordinated international pressure on Russia,” ambassadors from the 30 alliance countries said in a statement Friday.
“Russia’s efforts to break the resolve of the brave people of Ukraine are failing. One year on, Ukrainians are fighting valiantly for freedom and independence. We stand with them.”
The envoys also reaffirmed their “iron-clad” intent to come to the defence of any member country should Russia consider broadening the war.
(AP)
Ceremony honours Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv
Crowds gathered in Lviv on Thursday for a symbolic illumination called "ray of memory" in honour of Ukrainian soldiers who died in the war.
Beijing calls for cease-fire
China called for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Moscow and the start of peace talks in a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. China has previously said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticise its invasion of Ukraine, despite claims to have a neutral stance in the war.
Beijing has also accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms. While the US has claimed that China may be preparing to provide Russia with military aid. A claim Beijing had denied.
When will the war in Ukraine end?
You asked so we went to the experts to find out:
When will the war in Ukraine end and other questions answeredeuronewsWhen will the war in Ukraine end? Will Ukraine join NATO? Will the fighting spread? You asked, so Euronews went to the experts to find out.
Eiffel Tower lit up in Ukrainian colours
Officials in Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity on Thursday.
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will push for victory
Ukraine’s president has pledged to push for victory in 2023. As morning broke on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the anniversary to congratulate Ukrainians on their resilience in the face of Europe’s deadliest war since World War II. He said they had proven themselves to be invincible in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.”
“We survived the first day of the full-scale war. We didn’t know what tomorrow would bring, but we clearly understood that for each tomorrow, you need to fight. And we fought,” he said.
It was “the longest day of our lives. The hardest day of our modern history. We woke up early and haven’t fallen asleep since,” he said.