10:19

EU ambassadors resume talks to approve new sanctions

Ambassadors from the 27 member states are meeting again on Friday morning with the goal of endorsing the 10th round of EU sanctions against Russia, a move deliberately timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war.

But the approval is taking longer than expected, following unsuccessful negotiations on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Diplomats who spoke to Euronews on condition of anonymity described a series of divisive moves that have hindered talks, including a Hungarian request to remove several Russian names from the EU's blacklist, a Polish-Lithuanian push to sanction Russia's nuclear sector and an unpopular proposal by the European Commission to impose fines on authorities who fail to report on the location of frozen assets by the Russian Central Bank.

None of them is believed to have gained enough traction.

By Thursday evening, the import of Russian-made synthetic rubber had emerged as the very last obstacle for the green light, which requires unanimous consent.

Poland argues the exempted quote within the proposed ban is far too generous for Russia.

"We believe that for certain petrochemical products, the proposed transition periods are too long and the proposed quota is far too high. Especially when there are substitutes on the EU market," Polish Ambassador Andrzej Sadoś told reporters following Thursday's talks.

In 2020, Poland exported $425 million (€401 million) in synthetic rubber against Russia's $1.34 billion (€1.2 billion), according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, which tracks trade flows around the world.

Reporting by Jorge Liboreiro and Efi Koutsokosta