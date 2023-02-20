Russian troops under pressure as war anniversary looms

As the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine looms, Russia's military is under mounting pressure to claim a significant victory, the UK defence ministry says, predicting it will likely announce the capture of Bakhmut to mark the day, regardless of the reality on the ground.

Meanwhile, Moscow is continuing to pursue a number of offensives in eastern Ukraine but, according to the Institute for the Study of War, it lacks adequate military reserves for a significant push into Luhansk or elsewhere.

Watch Sasha Vakulina's full report by clicking on the media player above.