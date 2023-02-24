Over the past year, Russia launched almost 5,000 missiles, carried out 3,500 airstrikes and over 1,000 drone strikes against Ukraine.

But what exactly has Moscow achieved?

As Ukraine marks one year since start of the full-scale invasion, the capital Kyiv amd surrounding region are free, the Kharkiv and Kherson regions have been deoccupied and the country’s energy system has withstood massive Russian shelling.

The UK defence ministry says Russia’s campaign now likely to focus on degrading Ukrainian forces and exhausting them rather than seizing substantial new territory.

