The Ukrainian police force’s White Angels deliver bread and humanitarian aid to families clinging to lives and homes on the frontline.

After a year of war, Krasnohorivka may appear to be a ghost town on the surface, but a handful of residents are reluctant to leave.

Oksana Pokmush said: "We live in our homes. Why must we leave our homes? Why must I run away? Let them (the Russians) run away. Whoever can't handle it, can leave. Those who were afraid have left. I was building this house for years. My parents were buried here. Why should I leave?"

The manufacturing town, which was founded in the late nineteenth century, is no stranger to conflict. Krasnohorivka was occupied by Nazi Germany for two years in World War Two and was the scene of intense fighting in 2014 when Ukrainian armed forces held it against Russian-backed forces.

It has been on the front line for the best part of a decade, and in the last 12 months it has been shelled and shot at by Russian forces.

Many of those who have lost their homes in that time have taken refuge in the town’s hospital, a building which has also been targeted.

Valentina Mozgova is the last doctor remaining to treat patients there. She said: "I don't understand. Why do they (Russians) shoot at the hospitals, and at our homes? People suffer. Probably they want to force us out of the city, from houses, from the hospital, so we will treat people. I keep wondering. I don't know."

Many of those remaining in the town are elderly, and are reluctant to leave behind homes and memories, a fact not lost on one of the White Angels, Maxim.

He said: “I can still create something, I can build it. And the old people who are already 70, 80 years old, when will they create it all? Their life is over. Here, under these ruins, their life will remain here because they have already lived it all. They will have no other life. Of course it`s terrible, it`s monstrous. This is a crime against humanity."

The city is resigned to its fate. The Russians are getting closer and closer and delivering humanitarian aid to Krasnohorivka is becoming increasingly risky.