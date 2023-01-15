More classified documents found at US President Joe Biden's home

Lawyers for US President, Joe Biden, have found more classified documents than previously known at his home in Delaware on Saturday.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library.

The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

A special counsel is investigating Biden's handling of the files, which relate to his time as Barack Obama's vice president.

The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices.

Sauber's statement did not explain why the White House waited two days to provide an updated accounting of the number of classified records.

The White House is already facing scrutiny for waiting more than two months to acknowledge the discovery of the initial group of documents at the Biden office.

It comes during an ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump's own alleged mishandling of classified files.

The Justice Department historically imposes a high legal bar before bringing criminal charges in cases involving the mishandling of classified information, with a requirement that someone intended to break the law as opposed to being merely careless or negligent in doing so.

The primary statute governing the illegal removal and retention of classified documents makes it a crime to “knowingly” remove classified documents and store them in an unauthorized way.