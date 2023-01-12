Further pressure has been heaped on US President Joe Biden after more documents containing classified material were reportedly discovered at a second location.

Earlier this week, Biden's lawyers said an initial set of papers had been found at his former office space in Washington. But the White House spokesperson Karrine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the president had no knowledge of them.

"He said he takes classified documents and information seriously. He was surprised to learn any records had been found there," she said.

"He said he doesn't know what was in them. He said this just, I am repeating what the president has said. As soon as his lawyers realized these documents were there, they did the right thing and immediately turned them over to the archives."

Republicans have seized on the discovery to scrutinise Biden's handling of sensitive information. The revelations may also complicate the Justice Department’s decision of whether to bring charges against former President Donald Trump, who argues that inquiries into his own conduct are akin to “corruption.”

