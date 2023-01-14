Watch : Martin Luther King Jr. memorial unveiled in Boston

Descendants of Martin Luther King J. have gathered at the US' oldest public park in Boston to dedicate a massive monument to the civil rights icon, where he first met his wife Coretta Scott King.

In the early 1950s, the civil rights leader was a doctoral student in theology at Boston University and she was studying at the New England Conservatory of Music.

The $10 million sculpture is called "The Embrace" and consists of four intertwined arms. It was inspired by a photo of the Kings when King Jr. learned he had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.