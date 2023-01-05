War in Ukraine: Kyiv says it plans counteroffensive, Russia continues ground attacks near Bakhmut

Ukraine's military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov said his country’s forces intend to launch a major counteroffensive in the spring.

In an interview with ABC News, Budanov said that he expects the fighting to be the most intense in March. He added that Kyiv is planning a major push to liberate territory "from Crimea to Donbas" and deal "the final defeats to the Russian Federation."

Meanwhile, Russian forces continued limited counterattacks to regain their lost positions along the Svatove-Kreminna line.

They have also continued ground attacks around Bakhmut.

