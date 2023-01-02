At least 63 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in a Ukrainian strike in the occupied Donetsk region.

According to the Russian ministry spokesman, "four missiles" hit "a temporary deployment centre" of the Russian army in Makiivka.

Russian and Ukrainian media reported a strike in the same region on Saturday night.

Before the announcement, the Ukrainian army claimed 400 Russian soldiers were killed in Makiivka.

If confirmed, it would be one of the deadliest incidents for Russian conscripts since the mobilisation drive began in September.

