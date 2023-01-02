A children's hospital in Ukraine was struck by several missiles just minutes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation for the New Year.

The attack started a fire at the Kherson hospital in southern Ukraine. Kyiv says more than 700 of the building's windows were shattered.

Meanwhile, in the western part of the country, at least four people were wounded in the Khmelnytskyi region.

The commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said Russia launched 20 cruise missiles on Saturday.