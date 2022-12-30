Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate has been arrested during a raid by police in Romania in connection with rape and human trafficking charges.

Tate's brother, Tristan, and two Romanian citizens were also detained as part of investigations that have been ongoing since April, when Tate’s house was raided after a tip-off that an American woman was being held there against her will.

Video footage from the police raid shows several blurred-out sports cars, wads of cash, and a handgun inside Tate's house in Bucharest.

The British national and former kickboxer has previously been banned from various social media platforms for his controversial statements and hate speech.

Tate was originally known as an international kickboxer but he gained notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from the UK reality TV show Big Brother.

Despite widespread criticism, Tate's portrayal of an ultra-masculine and luxurious lifestyle has made a him popular figure among some young people.