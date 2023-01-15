Romanian authorities seize luxury cars and assets in Andrew Tate case

Romanian authorities have seized a fleet of luxury cars and assets belonging to social media influencer Andrew Tate.

He is being detained, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

If prosecutors can prove the brothers gained money through illicit activities including human trafficking, the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims, say Romanian authorities.

More than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers have also been seized so far.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Earlier this week, a court in Romania ruled against an appeal by Tate, who challenged the asset seizures.