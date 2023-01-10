Tate brothers lose their appeal in Romanian court

The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother have lost their appeal against a 30-day detention in connection with charges of human trafficking, rape, and setting up an organised crime group.

The pair left the Romanian court in Bucharest in handcuffs on Tuesday.

The former kickboxer turned anti-feminist influencer and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania on the 29th of December accused of trafficking women for online pornography.

They deny the charges against them.

Prosecutors in Romania can seek approval for further extensions of up to 180 days.