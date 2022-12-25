English
Poland

Free dinners and healthcare for Poland's homeless and needy this Christmas

By Euronews
The charity Caritas Polska hosting a Christmas gathering in Posnan.
The charity Caritas Polska hosting a Christmas gathering in Posnan.

Volunteers in the Polish city of Krakow have served some 50,000 free Christmas dinners to the homeless and needy.

Anyone can claim a dinner - and free healthcare is also on offer, with cardiology, orthopaedic and dentistry appointments available.

The scheme was set up by a Catholic charity 26 years ago and has now spread to cities across the country.

Refugees from Ukraine, the homeless, the elderly, and the lonely were among those who took advantage.

The event was organised by Catholic charity organisation, Caritas Polska. Red borscht, fried carp and cabbage with mushrooms were among the dishes served.

