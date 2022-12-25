The European Parliament's former vice president, Eva Kaili, is spending Christmas in jail after her alleged involvement in one of the EU's biggest corruption scandals in history.

Greek MEP Eva Kaili is to be held in detention for another month, after a ruling by a court in Belgium.

The former European Parliament vice president is suspected of being at the centre of one of the European Union’s biggest corruption scandals, and her lawyers had requested her release from prison with a police tracking device.

"Mrs Kaili is alone in a prison cell," lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said.

"Unfortunately, her 22-month-old child is alone as well. It's Christmas and there is no one. Eva Kaili feels that she's experiencing a disaster. Please, respect that."

Belgian prosecutors accuse Eva Kaili of corruption, membership in a criminal organization and money laundering. She has been in custody since 9 December while her partner Francesco Giorgi, an adviser at the European Parliament, is also jailed on the same charges.

