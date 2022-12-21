A US Congressional Committee has voted along party lines to make public six years of Donald Trump's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to keep secret.

The documents could be a useful insight into Trump's finances who has always presented himself as a savvy businessman.

They may also reveal any financial obligations, including foreign debts that could influence how he governed.

The vote is the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose information about Trump's filings before Republicans take control of Congress next year.

The Republicans argue that committee vote could set up a dangerous precedent. It comes at a difficult time for the former president who hopes to run again for the White House.

The Trump organisation was recently convicted of tax fraud charges and earlier this week the January 6 panel recommend that the Justice Department pursued criminal charges against Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

