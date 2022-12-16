English
world news

Donald Trump releases NFT collection in time for Christmas season

By Euronews
Trump as superhero
Trump as superhero   -   Copyright  COLLECTTRUMPCARDS.COM

Former President Donald launched Thursday a collection of NFT digital stickers.

The "Trump Digital Trading Card" shows the former president in a number of disguises dressed as a superhero, cowboy, and astronaut among others.

Writing on the Truth Social, the social network where he reappeared after being banned from Twitter, Trump said the limited edition stickers feature art from his life and career.

He is encouraging people to buy them as a Christmas gift.

