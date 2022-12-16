Former President Donald launched Thursday a collection of NFT digital stickers.

The "Trump Digital Trading Card" shows the former president in a number of disguises dressed as a superhero, cowboy, and astronaut among others.

Writing on the Truth Social, the social network where he reappeared after being banned from Twitter, Trump said the limited edition stickers feature art from his life and career.

He is encouraging people to buy them as a Christmas gift.

Click on the video in the player above