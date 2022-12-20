A whole country took to the streets in Argentina to welcome home the national football team that last Sunday was proclaimed World Cup champions in Qatar.

Jubilant supporters gathered in the streets to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi, Angel Di María and so many other stars whose names have become immortalised in the history books of a country where football is a religion.

The players were all smiles as they watched the multitudes of fans gathered to see them, many trying to get as close as possible to the bus.

The local press is unanimous: never have there been so many people on the streets of Buenos Aires. An estimated 4 million people were in the streets by Tuesday afternoon, according to local media citing police sources.

The city was a hive of chaos, with euphoric crowds that endured temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius for many hours.

The song “Muchachos,” which was written by a fan and became a popular unofficial anthem for the Argentine team at the World Cup filled the streets as fans joined in singing it over and over again.

The government declared the day a public holiday, and in a country which is facing serious economic and social crises, Argentines put all their worries aside to celebrate one of sport's greatest achievements.

