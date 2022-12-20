When they left Argentina, the nation's football team had high hopes and determination of becoming world champions again. As they stepped off the plane on their return Tuesday morning -- waving their trophy -- it was a job well done.

Lionel Messi led the team to a win against France in the 2022 Qatar World Cup final on Sunday after a penalty shootout.

The squad is celebrating the win with their fans at the Obelisk in the centre of Buenos Aires.

The Argentine government declared Tuesday a bank holiday so that the entire country "can express their deepest joy for the national team."

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a pulsating game that was labelled by many as one of the best finals in World Cup history.

It's the third time the country has won the World Cup Trophy -- the last one being 36 years ago.

