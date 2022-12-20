Argentina declares Bank holiday as World Cup champions arrive in Buenos AiresComments
When they left Argentina, the nation's football team had high hopes and determination of becoming world champions again. As they stepped off the plane on their return Tuesday morning -- waving their trophy -- it was a job well done.
Lionel Messi led the team to a win against France in the 2022 Qatar World Cup final on Sunday after a penalty shootout.
The squad is celebrating the win with their fans at the Obelisk in the centre of Buenos Aires.
The Argentine government declared Tuesday a bank holiday so that the entire country "can express their deepest joy for the national team."
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a pulsating game that was labelled by many as one of the best finals in World Cup history.
It's the third time the country has won the World Cup Trophy -- the last one being 36 years ago.
