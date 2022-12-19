After more than two hours through all emotions, happiness resounded in the hearts of the Argentine fans.

In Pinamar on the coastline south of Buenos Aires, as well as across the whole country, Albiceleste fans gathered to celebrate a long-awaited third world title.

Through the noise of celebrations, Euronews spoke to some of them.

We were all waiting for this one, this is the one that was missing Argentine fan Pinamar, Argentina

"You can't imagine how stressed we were. We were all waiting for this one, this is the one that was missing," said one woman.

Another man said, "In 1986 I didn't get to see our world cup victory because I was small and working, I was very poor. I lived in the countryside, I was 10 years old and could not experience it. But today I can show my children how happy I am and how my heart is bursting out of my chest".

"It's a reflection of the Argentine people, power, strength, values, courage, and giving everything," explained another woman.

Lionel Messi took his country to success and an emotional fan explained how happy he was with his favourite player. "Messi is my idol. I'm the same age as him, I've lived everything with Messi! I didn't dare to expect him to be consecrated. It brings tears to my eyes," he said.

It's true that Messi, with his composure, the heart he puts into it, his immense desire to win, we were also able to enjoy all that with him Argentine fan Pinamar, Argentina

"The comparison with Maradona is unavoidable," explained another fan. "but it's true that Messi, with his composure, the heart he puts into it, his immense desire to win, we were also able to enjoy all that with him.

Argentina, one of the world's greatest footballing countries, has been waiting 36 years for this moment. The epilogue was worthy of a film. Lionel Messi, in what was probably his last selection, offered a third title to the Albiceleste and engraved his name next to Diego Maradona's in the Olympus of football and in the hearts of millions of Argentines.