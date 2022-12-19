Until recently the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has proved to be a controversial CEO of Twitter since he bought the company for $44bn.

And on Sunday he ran a poll on the platform asking users to vote on whether he should step down from his role in charge of the company, saying he would abide by their judgement.

The result showed 57.5% of the 17.5 million people who voted said he should go.

But with voting closed, and Elon Musk apparently flying back from the World Cup final in Doha, the future of the platform is literally up in the air.

Two hours after announcing the result, Elon Musk tweeted: “Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it.”

Since his takeover of Twitter, Musk has advocated freedom of speech while also removing some journalists and others from the platform and preventing tweets including external links to other social media sites.

Watch the video in the player above.