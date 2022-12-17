"The people have spoken" posted Twitter CEO Elon Musk, announcing he would reinstate the accounts of several journalists who were suspended on the social media platform.

The tech billionaire carried out a poll asking whether he should restore the accounts.

Nearly 59 per cent of the 3.6 million who took part said he should restore the accounts now.

The Twitter ban was condemned by both the EU and the UN.

"Media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to give space for freedom of speech. (...) Twitter by its very dominance in the market remains an extremely important platform for us to just share factual information," said Stéphane Dujarric, United Nations spokesperson.

However, one notable account remains suspended called @ElonJet.

It used publicly available flight-tracking information to tweet every time Musk's jet took off and landed.

The Twitter CEO said he has taken legal action against the owner of the account, claiming it put his family in danger by sharing the live location of the aircraft.